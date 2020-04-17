|
Vera C. Adkins
Colerain Twp. - ADKINS
Vera C. (nee Straub); Beloved wife of the late "Jeep" Adkins; Dear sister of Helen (the late Tom) Klei and the late Arthur "Boots" Straub and Marion (Red) Wurzelbacher; Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; Passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the age of 92; Resident of Colerain Twp.; Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of the Assumption, 7711 Joseph St., Mt. Healthy on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 for immediate family members only. Memorials may be directed to Heartland of Hospice; Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020