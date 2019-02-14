Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The Barrington of Oakley
4855 Babson Pl.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Hurd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Hurd

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vera Hurd Obituary
Vera Hurd

Cincinnati - Vera Lorain Hurd, age 97, passed away on February 10, 2019. Loving wife of the late Robert L. Hurd, DDS, mother of Diann Bridenbaugh, grandmother of Robert (Gayle) and Jeffrey Glueck. Formerly a resident of Akron, OH. Family and friends may gather on February 23, 2019 from 4-6PM at The Barrington of Oakley, 4855 Babson Pl. Cincinnati, OH 45227. Memorial donations may be directed to Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church Music Fund. Spring Grove Funeral Homes Elden Good in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.