Vera Hurd
Cincinnati - Vera Lorain Hurd, age 97, passed away on February 10, 2019. Loving wife of the late Robert L. Hurd, DDS, mother of Diann Bridenbaugh, grandmother of Robert (Gayle) and Jeffrey Glueck. Formerly a resident of Akron, OH. Family and friends may gather on February 23, 2019 from 4-6PM at The Barrington of Oakley, 4855 Babson Pl. Cincinnati, OH 45227. Memorial donations may be directed to Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church Music Fund. Spring Grove Funeral Homes Elden Good in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 14, 2019