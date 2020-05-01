Vera J. Gutin
Vera J. Gutin nee Hess age 85, passed away April 29, 2020, beloved wife of the late Bertram R. Gutin, devoted mother of Barbara (Michael) McCoucha, Sandy (Ted) Koerner and Wendy Stallworth, loving grandmother of Liz, Sam and Rachel McCoucha, Teddy and John Koerner, Graylon(Sondra), Nani, Roxy and Danny Stallworth, great grandmother of 4. Private graveside services were held Friday, May 1, 2020 at Rest Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Jewish Family Services (https://www.jfscinti.org) or Isaac M. Wise Center (https://www.wisetemple.org) would be appreciated.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 1 to May 2, 2020.