Vera L. Wehmann
Green Twp. - WEHMANN, Vera L. (nee Engel); Beloved wife of Charles Wehmann; Devoted mother of Kim (Mike) Lovett, Debbie (Mike) Schuster, Ken (Denise) Wehmann, Gail (Steve) Knebel, Barb (Tom) Spinnenweber and the late Bill Wehmann; Dear grandmother of Jessica, Tyler (Stephanie), Nicole, Joshua and Zac Wehmann, Michael, Alex (Corrine) and Jake Schuster, Katie, Morgan and Carli Lovett, Taylor, Rachel and Mitch Ahrens, Sydney, Emma and Chad Spinnenweber, Great grandmother of Kendall, Joey and Hailey Wehmann, McKenna and Brooklyn Johnson; Mother-in-law of Cathy Wehmann and the late Rob Ahrens; Sister of Shirley (Paul) Korb; Vera passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the age of 84; Resident of Green Twp.; Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ignatius Church 5222 North Bend Rd. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:30 AM; Donations may be sent to P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263; Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 3, 2019