Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Ignatius Church
5222 North Bend Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Wehmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera L. Wehmann

Obituary Condolences

Vera L. Wehmann Obituary
Vera L. Wehmann

Green Twp. - WEHMANN, Vera L. (nee Engel); Beloved wife of Charles Wehmann; Devoted mother of Kim (Mike) Lovett, Debbie (Mike) Schuster, Ken (Denise) Wehmann, Gail (Steve) Knebel, Barb (Tom) Spinnenweber and the late Bill Wehmann; Dear grandmother of Jessica, Tyler (Stephanie), Nicole, Joshua and Zac Wehmann, Michael, Alex (Corrine) and Jake Schuster, Katie, Morgan and Carli Lovett, Taylor, Rachel and Mitch Ahrens, Sydney, Emma and Chad Spinnenweber, Great grandmother of Kendall, Joey and Hailey Wehmann, McKenna and Brooklyn Johnson; Mother-in-law of Cathy Wehmann and the late Rob Ahrens; Sister of Shirley (Paul) Korb; Vera passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the age of 84; Resident of Green Twp.; Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ignatius Church 5222 North Bend Rd. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:30 AM; Donations may be sent to P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263; Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
Download Now