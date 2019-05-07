|
|
Vera Lou Ford
Newport - Vera Lou Ford, 89, of Newport, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, May 6, 2019. Vera loved bowling, reading, playing cards and she especially enjoyed being with her family. She was preceded in death by husband, James "Bub" A. Ford, Jr., parents, Marion and Mary (nee Deaton) Willoughby, granddaughter, Sarah Noonchester and her siblings, Martha, Willie, Sharon, Carl and Cindy. Vera is survived by her daughters, Connie Faulkner, Mary Ellen (John) Flannery, and Judy Noonchester, 6 Grandchildren, 10 Great-Grandchildren, 1 great great granddaughter and siblings, Bert, Janet, Joyce and Linda. Visitation at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home (Newport), 835 York St., on Thursday (May 9) from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Oakland Cemetery in Grants Lick, Kentucky. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 7, 2019