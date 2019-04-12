Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Vera Mae Gaines Obituary
Vera Mae Gaines

Cincinnati - Vera Mae Gaines 95, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019. Beloved daughter of William and Ruth Gaines. She is survived by close friends, Jack Davis, Diane Davis and Lisa Werely as well as many others. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. with services to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave Cincinnati Oh 45223. Interment at Spring Grove Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019
