Vera Mae Meyers
Ft. Thomas - Vera Mae Meyers (Enzweiler) passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020 at Highlandspring in Ft. Thomas. After 24 years, Vera is reunited in heaven with the love of her life, husband Richard C. Meyers. Vera was also preceded in death by her parents, John Enzweiler and Marie Reis; brothers Eugene Enzweiler, Glenn Enzweiler, John Enzweiler, Carl Enzweiler and Raymond Enzweiler, brother-in-law, Jerrold Snowball and sister- in-laws, Michelle Meyers, Joann Enzweiler and Thelma Enzweiler. Vera is survived by daughters, Peggy (Greg) Neal, Donna (Keith) Thornberry and son Rick (Allison) Meyers, grandchildren Matthew Neal, Amanda Neal, Kelsey (Brandon) Kruhaj, Carly Meyers, and great granddaughter, Amelia Mae Kruhaj. Vera is also survived by her sister Fern Snowball, brother-in-law Glenn Meyers, sister-in-laws Helen Enzweiler, Ruth Enzweiler, Marilyn Enzweiler, and many nieces and nephews. Vera was a homemaker and later a clerk for the city of Highland Heights. She was a long time member of St. Joseph Church in Cold Spring. Her faith and her family were her greatest joys in life, but she also loved to travel, especially to her home in Heron's Glen in North Fort Myers, Florida. Additionally, she greatly enjoyed volunteering and being outdoors.
A private burial will take place at St. Stephen's Cemetery with prayers offered by her nephew Fr. Ray Enzweiler. A memorial mass and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, the , or St. Joseph Church in Cold Spring KY.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020