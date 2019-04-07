Services
Vera R. (Mimi) Hathaway


1918 - 2019
Vera R. (Mimi) Hathaway Obituary
Vera R. (Mimi) Hathaway

West Palm Beach, FL - Vera R. (Mimi) Hathaway, 100, formerly of Cincinnati, Ohio and Gettysburg, PA died Sunday afternoon at her home in West Palm Beach, FL. She and Her husband Lloyd "Torch" Hathaway were married for 56 years until his death in 1997. Together they owned and operated numerous restaurants in The Greater Cincinnati area for over 50 years. Their first restaurant 'Hathaway's Restaurant in the Carew Tower became an historic icon in the center of downtown Cincinnati and served many generations of families.

Surviving are her two daughters, Kim Herrlinger and Laurie Monahan of West Palm Beach, FL , five grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

Private funeral services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis TN 38105. Funeral arrangements are being handled by The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, PA.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019
