|
|
Vera T. Mappes
Green Twp. - Vera T. Mappes (nee Walden), loving wife of the late Albin J. Mappes. Beloved mother of Tom (Joy) Mappes, Kathy (Pat) Mooney, Mary (Lou) Marx, and Barb (Dennis) Garza-Mappes. Dear grandmother of Kay (Darrin) Morgan, Mike (Amy) Mooney, Marty (Renee) Mooney, Teresa (Joe) DeMasi, Julie Marx (Kris Nedzel), Alexia (Ryan) Eder, and Megan Jernigan. Great-grandmother of Andrew, Kelsey, Kathleen, and Grant Mooney, Daniel and Lindsey Morgan, Tom and Sam DeMasi, Katie, Nick and Ben Nedzel, and Camryn and Parker Eder. Died April 13, 2020. Age 102. Private family Funeral Mass. A gathering and Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or to the Cincinnati Right to Life. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020