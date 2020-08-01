Vera Tucker
Springfield Twp. - Vera A. Tucker (nee Rasfeld), beloved wife of Laurence "Larry" Tucker. Devoted mother of Barbara (Norb) Mette, James (Lynn) Tucker and Gary (Alana) Tucker. Loving grandmother of Mark (Andrea) Mette, Tony (Beth) Mette, David (Nikki) Mette, Tom Mette, Steve Mette, the late Laura Mette, Julie (Thomas) Tice, Ryan (Paige) Tucker, Nicole and Adam Ploof, and Jackson Tucker. Great grandmother of Owen, Elise, Gavin, Katelyn, Isaac, Dominic, and Michaela Mette, McKenzie and Riley Tice, Kolby, Zander and Lillie Tucker. Vera passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the age of 83. A private family service will be held at Corpus Christi Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com