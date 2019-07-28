|
Vera Willoughby
Walton - Vera Elaine Willoughby, 80, of Walton, passed away July 24, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. Born as Vera Elaine Lapp to Vera Christine and Milton Lapp on March 28, 1939, she was a retiree from St. Elizabeth Medical Center after a thirty-year career. Elaine was predeceased by her parents, a son, Charles "Buddy" Schulker, a daughter, Terri Lynn, and brothers, Charles, Uncle Matt and Uncle Joe. She was a mother survived by her children, M. Elaine (Duck) Iles, Christiine Schulker and Joseph "Mac" (Sharon) Schulker. She was also survived by her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, as well as her brothers, Chuck and Pete Lapp and David Greer. Private graveside services will be held for the family. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 28, 2019