Verda Modlin
Crestview Hills - Verda Ann Houp Modlin, 85, of Crestview Hills, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. She was born on May 9, 1934 in Erlanger to Louis and Caudia Houp. Verda had three older siblings: Howard, Helen, and Lois. She married her high school sweetheart, Ramon Modlin, on November 11, 1953 and raised three children: Mark Alan Modlin, Carrie Rae Modlin, and Kacey Blair Hoffman (Mark). Verda was a devoted and loving mother, keeping Jesus at the center of her life. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Ludlow for over 70 years and was particularly committed to serving her community through a mission outreach group which she led known as the Baptist Women's Circle. She was also on the church bereavement committee. Verda is survived by her three children: Mark, Carrie, and Kacey; her four grandchildren: Taylor Groneck (Adam), Bryson Modlin, Conner Hoffman, and Chase Hoffman and five great-grandchildren: Oliver Groneck, Reece Groneck, Eden Groneck, Kennedy Groneck, and Edie Ann Modlin. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Ramon Modlin (2001). Visitation will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at First Baptist Church, 400 Linden Street, Ludlow, Kentucky, 41016. Services are also at the church on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM with her final resting place being Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, Ky. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 16 to June 17, 2019