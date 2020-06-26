Verdia M. Peeno
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Verdia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Verdia M. Peeno

Erlanger - Verdia, M. Peeno, 100, of Erlanger, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was a faithful member of Crescent Springs Presbyterian Church. She was a cafeteria worker for Boone and Kenton Co. Schools, as well as, working for Gibson Greeting Cards. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry M. Peeno, Sr., and grandsons Todd Peeno and Rolla Mann and seven brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Paula Mann; sons, Harry M. Peeno, Jr.(Jan) and Larry E. Peeno(Ruth); 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; 12 great great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30 from 11AM - 1PM with funeral services following at 1PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Verdia's name to Crescent Springs Presbyterian Church 710 Western Reserve Rd. Crescent Springs, KY 41017. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved