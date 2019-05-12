|
|
Vergil Glenn Knight
Union - Vergil Glenn Knight, age 80, of Union, KY, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at his residence. He was a retired Supervisor for Cincinnati Bell (after 31 years) and a member of the NRA. Vergil enjoyed fishing, trap shooting, following U.K. basketball, watching NASCAR, attending his grandchildren's events, and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Elaine Snow Knight, brother, Delbert Knight, and parents, Bradford and Hazel Collins Knight. His survivors include his wife, Carolyn A. Landrum Knight; children, Susan Faulkner (Doug), Kevin Knight, and Brad Knight (Tonya); step-son, Noel Landrum (Rachel); grandchildren, Danielle Rymer (Travis), Megan Curd (Lewis), Destinie Knight, Sarah Faulkner, Abby Dawn Knight, and Gavin Knight; and great grandchildren, Everett Curd and Royce Slade Rymer. Visitation will be Monday, May 13, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with funeral services immediately following at 1 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Florence. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Erlanger. Memorials may be made to the . For directions, to order a life tribute D.V.D., to order flowers, to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 12, 2019