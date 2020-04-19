Services
Cresent Springs, KY - Verlin Ray Howard of Cresent Springs, KY died Friday, April 17, 2020 at the age of 82.

He was the son of the late Dewey Monroe and Dora Howard Howard and retired veteran of the US Army. On April 16, 1960 he was united in marriage to his wife Betty Jo Sturdivant Howard. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Robert and Oakley Gene Howard.

Surviving is his wife, Betty Jo Howard of Cresent Springs, KY; 3 sons, Verlin Ray Howard, Jr. (Doug) of Florence , Michael Ray Howard (Rhiannon) of Florence, Robert Ewing Howard (Stephany) of Butler; 2 daughters, Rae Jean Howard of Burlington, Betty Rae Robinson (Tony) of Falmouth; 3 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers, Ronald Howard of Lebanon, OH, Beechman Howard of Erlanger, Dewey Monroe Howard Jr. of Georgia; 1 sister, Betty Rose Hensley of Ohio; special granddaughter, April (Brandon) Wiseman; and special friend and caregiver, Jamie (Eric) Iles.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions funeral services and burial will be private at a later date. To help accommodate the family's needs, a drive through only visitation (NO ONE CAN EXIT VEHICLES) will take place 12:00pm-12:45pm Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown, KY.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020
