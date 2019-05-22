|
Verma V. Seim
Colerain Twp - Seim, Verma V (nee Kuhn). Beloved wife of the late Harold N. Seim. Loving mother of Michael Seim, Judith (Elliott) Bucholtz and Nancy (Victor) Miller. Cherished grandma of John Miller, Rebecca Bretz, Scott Bucholtz, and Brian Bucholtz. Great grandma of Ashley, Joseph, Micah, Jillian, Nicholas, Victoria, Carter, Brooklyn, and Cooper. Dear sister of the late Carl Kuhn. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Passed away on Sunday, May 19th at the age of 98. Visitation Friday, May 24th from 10am until time of funeral services at 11:30am at Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave Cincinnati, Ohio 45211 (Westwood). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , and .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 22, 2019