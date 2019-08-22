|
|
Verneda Phillips
Cincinnati - Phillips, Verneda E.loving mother of David E. Phillips (Letha) and Denise Wood (Michael) . Passed Tuesday, August 20, 2019 Age 87 years. Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Church of Resurrection 1619 California Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio 45237 . Visitation Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM at Church of Resurrection with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority presentation "Ivy Beyond the Wall" service beginning at 10:30 AM. Burial at Spring Grove Cemetery, Cincinnati, Ohio. Special online condolences for family and friends may be expressed at http://www.jcbattleandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 22, 2019