Vernie Bowling
Alexandria - Vernie Jean Bowling (Cotton), age 81, of Alexandria, KY passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Conway Medical Center, Conway, SC. Vernie was a retired project coordinator for Kenner Toy and a member of the Alexandria Church of God. Vernie was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Carl Bowling and a son, David Bowling. She is survived by: two sons, Carl and Larry Bowling; also survived by 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 am at the Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY, with Pastor Jamey Horton officiating. Interment will follow in the Alexandria Cemetery. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
