Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Vernie Bowling Obituary
Vernie Bowling

Alexandria - Vernie Jean Bowling (Cotton), age 81, of Alexandria, KY passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Conway Medical Center, Conway, SC. Vernie was a retired project coordinator for Kenner Toy and a member of the Alexandria Church of God. Vernie was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Carl Bowling and a son, David Bowling. She is survived by: two sons, Carl and Larry Bowling; also survived by 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 am at the Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY, with Pastor Jamey Horton officiating. Interment will follow in the Alexandria Cemetery. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 13, 2019
