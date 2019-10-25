Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
Pierce Township Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Blankenship
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon Blankenship

Add a Memory
Vernon Blankenship Obituary
Vernon Blankenship

New Richmond - Vernon G. Blankenship, a resident of New Richmond, Ohio, passed away October 24, 2019 at the age of 67. Vernon was the loving son of Cora Blankenship and the late Arnold S. Blankenship, beloved brother of Dallas Blankenship (Carletta), Ronald Blankenship (Kathy) and the late Marvin, Jimmy and Lois Ruth Blankenship. Also survived by and will be missed by numerous other family members and friends. Vernon had a lifelong love affair with music. Visitation will be held Monday, October 28 from 6-8 PM at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St., Amelia. Funeral service Tuesday at 10 AM at the funeral home, followed by interment at Pierce Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Amelia American Legion Post 773. www.ecnurre.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vernon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now