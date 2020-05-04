Vernon Couch
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernon Couch

Highland Heights - Vernon Couch, 79, of Highland Heights, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He retired from Husman Snack Food Co. Vernon was a member of Free Will Baptist Church in Independence KY and he loved watching Western shows and movies. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Wilma Jean (nee Peters) Couch, parents, Columbus and Laurie (nee Burns) Couch and sister, Della Riley. Vernon is survived by his devoted daughters, Linda (Bill) O'Hara and Arlene (Jim) Deller, his loving grandchildren, Dillon O'Hara, Matt Deller and Ashley Deller, and his brothers, Hershel, Herbert, Paul, Matthew, Danny, Kenneth Lee and Roger Couch and sister, Mary Lou Frazier. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In light of COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held with Vernon's family. Burial will take place at John's Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Freewill Baptist Church 4705 Fowler Creek Rd. Independence, KY 41017. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved