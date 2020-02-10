|
Vernon E. "Gene" Tynan
Anderson Twp. - Vernon E. "Gene" Tynan, age 89 of Anderson Twp., was called back to the Lord on February 7, 2020 after a long illness. Born May 20, 1930 in Cincinnati, son of the late Beulah (nee flick) and Vincent. He was the loving husband to the late Janet (nee Waters) for nearly 63 years of marriage, brother to the late Robert (Florence) Tynan and uncle to David (Ann) Tynan. Vernon is survived by his loving sons Martin (Jamie) and Daniel (Gail) Tynan, 5 grandchildren, Kristen, Matthew, Kati, Courtney, and Nicholas, and great-grandfather of Isaac. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps (1948-1954) including the Korean Conflict and retired from the City of Cincinnati Fire Department as a Lieutenant (1954-1984) after a 30 year distinguished career. Funeral service will be held at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Tuesday, February 18th at 10 am. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday from 6 to 8 pm. The family would especially like to extend their gratitude to the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, OH. as well as . Memorials may be directed to either one. www.tpwhite.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020