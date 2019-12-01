Services
Vernon Mast

Edgewood - Vernon J. Mast. Passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019, surrounded by his family. Vernon spent many years as a nurse anesthetist (CRNA), first in the northern Kentucky hospitals and then in the Cincinnati area hospitals. A devoted family man and active member of the church community, Vern was frequently seen at events for his children and grandchildren and was an active volunteer for parish, school, and civic events. Vernon is survived by his loving wife, Margaret (Gambetta); children, Eric Mast, Kevin (Heather) Mast, Jonathan (Amanda) Mast, Amy Burns and Maria (Eric) Lawrence; grandchildren, Anna, Olivia, Aidan, Peyton, Alaina, Caroline, Cecilia, Andrew, Molly, Madeline, Samuel and Moira Kate; sister, Barbara (John) Allyn; brothers and sisters-Laws, Cheryl (Jim) Duffy, Jack (Georgetta) Gambetta, Betsy (Jim) Hartman, Kathy Bollmer, Teresa (Greg Young) Gambetta and Pete (Paula) Gambetta. Visitation Wednesday, December 4th at St. Pius X Church, 348 Dudley Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017 from 9:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Internment at St. John Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to Notre Dame or Covington Catholic High Schools Tuition Assistance Funds, GoPantry, or Welcome House. Online condolences may be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
