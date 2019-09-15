Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Vernon "Vern" Pfeiffer

Vernon "Vern" Pfeiffer Obituary
Vernon "Vern" Pfeiffer

Colerain Twp. - Vernon "Vern" Pfeiffer. Beloved husband of Lou Ann Pfeiffer. Step-father of Robin Saraceno, Brenda Oakes, Greg Oakes, and Lynn Oakes Steffek. Step-grandfather of Jessica, London, Alexandra, Valerie, and Skylar. Step-great-grandfather of Sarai. Dear brother of the late Marge (the late Jack) Isaacs, the late Vince Pfeiffer, Geoff (Betty) Pfeiffer, and the late Myrtle (the late Nelson) Fischvogt. Also survived by many nieces & nephews, and his faithful dog, Lulu. Vernon passed away unexpectedly on September 9, 2019 at the age of 76 years. He was an Army Veteran with the Corps of Engineers, member of the American Legion Post 513 (Mt. Healthy), an Antique Car Collector, race car enthusiast and a devoted Cincinnati Bengals/ Red's fan. He worked 43 years at Clarke GM Diesel/Clarke Fire, manager and union steward. He graduated from Mt. Healthy High School in 1961 where he played varsity football. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20th from 11:30 AM until time of the Funeral Service at 1:30 PM at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Reception to follow at Snow's Lakeside Tavern, 4344 Dry Ridge Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45252 Memorial donations can be made to your . Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 15, 2019
