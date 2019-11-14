|
|
Vernon Robbins, 89, of Florence, Kentucky passed away surround by his loving family on November 13, 2019. He was a US Army Veteran who served during the Korean Conflict; Vern enjoyed horse racing, golf, UK Basketball and bowling where he met wife of 59 years Ruth, who passed away November 7, 2019. Vern loyally worked for Ft. Mitchell Dairy, caring for all of his customers and retired from Hatfield Coal Company. He is survived by his children Diane Smith (Randy), Julie Terlau (Dave), Vernon Robbins (Jenny), Kevin Robbins (Tracey) and Kathy Joyce (Kevin); 13 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home for Ruth and Vernon on Sunday, November 17,2019 from 1pm to 5pm. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11am with burial to follow with military honors in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolence may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019