Veronica Hunt
Florence - 69 of Florence, Kentucky passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. She was born to the late Turner and Betty Jones. Veronica was dedicated to her family and friends. She served others with compassion and love. She is survived by her husband of 44 years Robert Hunt Jr. Also surviving are her children Angela (Wade) Hornsby, Kimberly Hunt and Debbie (Jim) Kellmel; grandchildren Connor, Kayleigh, Logan, Aiden and Rayna; siblings Dexter Jones, Thomas Jones, Linda Haines, Cathy Steffen and Pam Hutzel. Veronica is also preceded in death by her son Bobby Hunt. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Thursday, April 25, 2019 form 11 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. The Hunt family requests memorial contributions be made to the ALS Association at www.alsa.org You may leave online condolences for the Hunt family at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019