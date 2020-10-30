1/
Vertis Dye
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vertis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vertis Dye

Florence - Vertis Lee Dye, 85 left to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from his home in Florence. A Christian man, he was comforted in his passing by his loving wife of 56 years Joann (Morris) Dye and daughter Paula (Bill) Sullivan. He was a member of Banklick Baptist Church, active in several Masonic lodges, a gun collector and even as he was getting older never tired of working. Vertis is also survived by daughter Vickie (Ron) Cioffi, sons Ronnie and David Dye and Michael Faulkner, twin sisters Ila Simmons and Ina York, Virginia Elliot, Colleen Combs, brother Danny Ray (Debbie) Dye, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceding him in death is his daughter Carolyn Wisdom, parents Cecil and Desda Dye, brothers Jesse, Vernon and Bobby Dye, sister Willa Shockey and infant Shirley. You are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Alliance Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Florence from 11:00 AM-12:30 PM. Funeral service will begin at 12:30 PM with entombment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park to follow immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family for medical and funeral expenses.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alliance Funeral Home & Cremation Center
7816 Dixie Hwy
Florence, KY 41042
859-525-2400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alliance Funeral Home & Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved