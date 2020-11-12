Vicki L. TaylorTaylor Mill - Vicki L. Taylor, 71, of Taylor Mill, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was a retired buyer with Cinergy, a member of St. Pius X Church and an Honorable KY Colonel. Vicki enjoyed shopping, attending concerts and her favorite time of the year was Christmas. She was preceded in death by her mother: Virginia Miller. Vicki is survived by her loving husband of 41 years: Al Taylor; children: Dawna (Paul) Thompson, Brian (Terri) Minshall; grandchildren: Ashley, Brendan, Jessica, Jacob and Zachary and several brothers and sisters. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Pius X Church, 348 Dudley Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Masks are required. Private Entombment: Highland Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Connley Brothers Funeral Home in Latonia, KY is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed of Facebook or at