1/1
Vicki L. Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vicki's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vicki L. Taylor

Taylor Mill - Vicki L. Taylor, 71, of Taylor Mill, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was a retired buyer with Cinergy, a member of St. Pius X Church and an Honorable KY Colonel. Vicki enjoyed shopping, attending concerts and her favorite time of the year was Christmas. She was preceded in death by her mother: Virginia Miller. Vicki is survived by her loving husband of 41 years: Al Taylor; children: Dawna (Paul) Thompson, Brian (Terri) Minshall; grandchildren: Ashley, Brendan, Jessica, Jacob and Zachary and several brothers and sisters. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Pius X Church, 348 Dudley Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Masks are required. Private Entombment: Highland Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Connley Brothers Funeral Home in Latonia, KY is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed of Facebook or at

www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Connley Brothers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved