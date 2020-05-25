Vicki Leah Morse



Amelia - Vicki Leah Morse (nee Helms) , 65, of Amelia, passed away on May 25, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Gene Jordan and Joyce Fessler Fitzpatrick. She was preceded in death by her parents, step-fathers, William Schulok and Parker Helms, and sister, Deborah Stansell. She is survived by her husband, Donald Morse Sr.; children, Brandy Kilmer (Doug) and Mike Helms (Adriel); step-children, Donald Morse, Jr., Kyle Morse (Stephanie), and Tammy Burress; grandchildren, Meghan Jones, Chelcey Broughton, Owen Workman, Joseph Helms, Rylie Helms, James, Kathy, Ralph, and Mathew Burress, Ethan, Austin, and Maddilynn Morse; great-grandson, John Perkins; siblings, John Helms, Marty Grevas, William Schulok II, and Richard Schulok; numerous nieces and nephews. Vicki worked for USPS as a postal worker for many years. She loved sewing, music, being a Christian and the Bible, her grandkids, and her dogs. Friends and family are invited to a visitation at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main Street, Amelia on Thursday from 5-8pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10:30 am at the funeral home. Interment Mt. Moriah Cemetery.









