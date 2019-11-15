|
Vicki Schmeltzer Goodin
Lawrenceburg - Vicki passed away on Thursday. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Carl Goodin; son, Vince Goodin; daughter, Jessica (Travis) Beard; sister, Carrie (Matt) Tibbetts; 3 nieces, Katelyn Neal, Hillary Tibbetts, Danielle (Michael) Tibbetts; and her nephew, Brett Neal. Mass of Christian Burial Services will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Lawrenceburg, IN on Wednesday at 11 am.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019