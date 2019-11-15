Services
Fitch-Denney Funeral Home, Inc.
455 Ridge Avenue
Lawrenceburg, IN 47025
(812) 537-2080
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
Lawrenceburg, IN
Vicki Schmeltzer Goodin

Vicki Schmeltzer Goodin Obituary
Vicki Schmeltzer Goodin

Lawrenceburg - Vicki passed away on Thursday. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Carl Goodin; son, Vince Goodin; daughter, Jessica (Travis) Beard; sister, Carrie (Matt) Tibbetts; 3 nieces, Katelyn Neal, Hillary Tibbetts, Danielle (Michael) Tibbetts; and her nephew, Brett Neal. Mass of Christian Burial Services will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Lawrenceburg, IN on Wednesday at 11 am.Visit us at www.fitchdenney.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
