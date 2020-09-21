Vickie F. Petty



Erlanger, KY - Vickie F. Petty of Erlanger, KY died Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her residence at the age of 73.



She was the daughter of the late Paul and Geneva Moore and a retired Billing Clerk with the St. Elizabeth Hospitals in Covington, KY. On December 18, 1965 she was united in marriage to her late husband Lowell E Petty who preceded her in death in 2018. In addition to her husband and parents she was also preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Walls.



Surviving is 1 son, Keith (Michell Lam) Petty of Edgewood; 1 daughter, Karen Kelly of Erlanger; 1 brother, Greg (Susan) Moore of McFarland, WI; 1 sister, Vera Moore of Latonia; 4 grandchildren Jeremy (Chelsi) Kelly of Glencoe, Desiree (Dakota) Mackey of Erlanger, Skyler Petty of Louisville, and Taylor Petty of California; and 1 great-grandson Griffin Mackey of Erlanger.



Memorial services are private and at the convenience of the family.









