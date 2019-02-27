Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
835 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8093
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
835 York St
Newport, KY 41071
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
835 York St
Newport, KY 41071
View Map
Newport, Kentucky - Vickie Lynn Applegate (nee. Lee), 66, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, February 23rd at her residence. She was a retired School Bus Monitor with the Newport Board of Education. Vickie was preceded in death by her parents, Joe & Velta (nee. Size) Lee and brother, Ronald Lee. She is survived by her loving husband, Donald "Don" Applegate; sons, Dave (Rhonda) Sizemore & Donnie Applegate; sisters, Donna (Gabby) Loveless & Kim (Roger) Ridner; brothers, Bill (Irene) Lee; 7 grandchildren, Amber, David, Kylie, Ciara, Deric, Morgan, & Macie and 5 great grandchildren, Mariah, Braylen, Paisley, Zoe & Hartleigh. A Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., with the Funeral Service to follow at 7 p.m., Thursday, February 28th at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Newport. Memorials are suggested to the St. Elizabeth Cancer Center, 1 Medical Village Dr., Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 27, 2019
