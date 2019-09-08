|
Vickie Overbeck
Reading - Vickie Lee, (nee McNamara), beloved wife of James "Jamie" Overbeck for 32 years. Devoted mother of Matt (Kristen) Overbeck and Jenna (Johnny) Martin. Loving grandmother of Brody and Nora Overbeck. Daughter of the late Ralph and Evelyn McNamara. Sister of Linda (Chet) Hayes, Janet and Tom McNamara, Sean (Julie) McNamara and the late Nancy McNamara. Passed away Monday Sept. 2, 2019, age 61. Celebration of Vickie's life will be Friday Sept. 27, from 5:00-9:00PM at Evendale Community Center Flex Room 10500 Reading Rd., Evendale 45241. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , stjude.org/tribute. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019