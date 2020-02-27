Resources
More Obituaries for Vickie Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vickie Turner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vickie Turner Obituary
Vickie Turner

Alexandria - Vickie Turner, 54, of Alexandria, KY passed away on February 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Price Turner. She is survived by her mother, Laura Turner. Sisters; Debbie (Linzie) Winkler, Rhonda (Charlie) Margolen and Lorrie (Tim) McGill. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 9am-11am. Service will begin at 11am. Burial will follow immediately in Alexandria Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vickie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -