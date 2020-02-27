|
|
Vickie Turner
Alexandria - Vickie Turner, 54, of Alexandria, KY passed away on February 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Price Turner. She is survived by her mother, Laura Turner. Sisters; Debbie (Linzie) Winkler, Rhonda (Charlie) Margolen and Lorrie (Tim) McGill. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 9am-11am. Service will begin at 11am. Burial will follow immediately in Alexandria Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020