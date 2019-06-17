|
Vickie Unthank
Independence - Vickie Ann Starnes Unthank, age 60, of Independence, went on to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at her residence. She was a former Office Manager for Corporex Corporation, former co-owner of Queen City Pallets and a member of Community Family Church. Vickie enjoyed crocheting, following the Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bengals, spending time with her family and praising her Lord. Preceded in death by her father, Eugene Starnes and father-in-law, Jerry Unthank. She is survived by her husband (of 15 years), Garry R. Unthank; children, Jason Rahschulte (Alicia), Garry Unthank, Jr., Victoria Rose (Devaun), Joey Marcum (Shannon), and Bobbi Jo Marcum; mother, Dorothy Bush Starnes; mother-in-law, Vivian Unthank; siblings, Mike Starnes (Jenny), Sandy Whalen (Jim), Doug Starnes (Tonya), Becky Kendall (Rockie); grandchildren, Kyle, Aaliyah, Haley, Jaselynn, Noah, Madison, Jazzmine, Devaun, Presley, and Jamison; and her beloved companion Patches. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Community Family Church, 11875 Taylor Mill Rd., Independence, KY 41051. The funeral service will be Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Independence Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the of Greater Cincinnati, 6120 S Gilmore Rd, Fairfield, OH 45014. For directions, to order flowers or a life tribute DVD, to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 17, 2019