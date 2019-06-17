Services
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
859-356-2673
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Community Family Church
11875 Taylor Mill Rd.
Independence, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Family Church
11875 Taylor Mill Rd.
Independence, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vickie Unthank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vickie Unthank


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Vickie Unthank Obituary
Vickie Unthank

Independence - Vickie Ann Starnes Unthank, age 60, of Independence, went on to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at her residence. She was a former Office Manager for Corporex Corporation, former co-owner of Queen City Pallets and a member of Community Family Church. Vickie enjoyed crocheting, following the Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bengals, spending time with her family and praising her Lord. Preceded in death by her father, Eugene Starnes and father-in-law, Jerry Unthank. She is survived by her husband (of 15 years), Garry R. Unthank; children, Jason Rahschulte (Alicia), Garry Unthank, Jr., Victoria Rose (Devaun), Joey Marcum (Shannon), and Bobbi Jo Marcum; mother, Dorothy Bush Starnes; mother-in-law, Vivian Unthank; siblings, Mike Starnes (Jenny), Sandy Whalen (Jim), Doug Starnes (Tonya), Becky Kendall (Rockie); grandchildren, Kyle, Aaliyah, Haley, Jaselynn, Noah, Madison, Jazzmine, Devaun, Presley, and Jamison; and her beloved companion Patches. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Community Family Church, 11875 Taylor Mill Rd., Independence, KY 41051. The funeral service will be Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Independence Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the of Greater Cincinnati, 6120 S Gilmore Rd, Fairfield, OH 45014. For directions, to order flowers or a life tribute DVD, to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now