Burlington - Victor Z. Billington. Beloved husband of Carolyn C. Billington. Devoted father of Lisa (Keith) Corrington, Michael (Michelle) Billington and Christine (The late Michael) Harlow. Loving grandfather of Jesse, Melinda, Aidan and Lily Harlow. Dear brother of Joanne Conte and the late Wallis (Jan) Billington. Passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Visitation Wednesday, February 20th from 6:00 pm until time of service, 7:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pike, Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to the . Online condolences at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2019