Services
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
859-356-2673
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ft. Mitchell Baptist Church
2323 Dixie Hwy
Ft. Mitchell, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Ft. Mitchell Baptist Church
2323 Dixie Hwy
Ft. Mitchell, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Victor Brewer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor Carl Brewer

Obituary Condolences

Victor Carl Brewer Obituary
Victor Carl Brewer

Independence - Victor Carl Brewer, age 76, of Independence, went to be with the Lord Friday, April 26, 2019. He was a Foreman for Arlinghaus Builders (for over 35 years), a member of Florence Baptist Church, and a former member, Deacon, and Trustee of Crescent Springs Baptist Church. "Vic" enjoyed doing carpentry, listening to southern gospel music (especially the Gaithers), and spending time with his grandchildren and beloved family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Edna Anderson Brewer. Vic is survived by his loving wife, Joy Schmitt Brewer (of 58 years); children, Sherry Helton (Steve), Scott Brewer (Barb), and Shane Brewer (Crystal); siblings, Paul Brewer (Shirley), Lois LaVon, Gary Brewer (Teri), and Tammy Breeden; grandchildren, Jessica Graham (Dana), Courtney Hudgens (Jeff), Matthew Brewer (Ashley), David Helton, Daniel Helton (Kayla), Emma Brewer, Cameron Brewer, Sydney Brewer, and Matthew Hutchinson; and great grandchildren, Levi, Mason, Owen, Madelyn, Abel, Everett, and Wyatt. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon with the funeral service beginning at 12 noon at Ft. Mitchell Baptist Church, 2323 Dixie Hwy., Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell. Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004. Online condolences may be expressed to www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now