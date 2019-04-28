|
Victor Carl Brewer
Independence - Victor Carl Brewer, age 76, of Independence, went to be with the Lord Friday, April 26, 2019. He was a Foreman for Arlinghaus Builders (for over 35 years), a member of Florence Baptist Church, and a former member, Deacon, and Trustee of Crescent Springs Baptist Church. "Vic" enjoyed doing carpentry, listening to southern gospel music (especially the Gaithers), and spending time with his grandchildren and beloved family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Edna Anderson Brewer. Vic is survived by his loving wife, Joy Schmitt Brewer (of 58 years); children, Sherry Helton (Steve), Scott Brewer (Barb), and Shane Brewer (Crystal); siblings, Paul Brewer (Shirley), Lois LaVon, Gary Brewer (Teri), and Tammy Breeden; grandchildren, Jessica Graham (Dana), Courtney Hudgens (Jeff), Matthew Brewer (Ashley), David Helton, Daniel Helton (Kayla), Emma Brewer, Cameron Brewer, Sydney Brewer, and Matthew Hutchinson; and great grandchildren, Levi, Mason, Owen, Madelyn, Abel, Everett, and Wyatt. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon with the funeral service beginning at 12 noon at Ft. Mitchell Baptist Church, 2323 Dixie Hwy., Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell. Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004. Online condolences may be expressed to www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019