Victor "Vic" Fox
Victor "Vic" Fox, age 83, died peacefully at his home in Frankfort, KY on April 23, 2020. Vic's passing ended a tough thirty year battle with heart disease and attendant complications.
Vic was born on August 12, 1936, in Atlantic City, New Jersey to George and Ernestine Northcutt Fox. Vic's life was fueled by a high intellect and marked by an abiding, unyielding fidelity to honor and integrity in all his pursuits.
Having lost both parents by age 13, Vic was parented by his Aunt Effie Northcutt Dunn and her husband Wood Dunn of Corinth, KY. Vic was a member of the first graduating class of Grant County High School. He held both an undergraduate (BA) degree and graduate (Juris Doctorate) degree from the University of Kentucky. He was admitted to and practiced before the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. 6th Court of Appeals, the Court of Military Appeals and the Supreme Courts of both Kentucky and South Carolina.
He entered the U.S. Navy immediately upon graduation in June 1954, as a seaman recruit and retired as a Captain in the Judge Advocate General's Corps in August 1996. During that time he spent 10 years on active duty and 32 years in the Reserve. His duty assignments as a hospital corpsman included U.S. Navy hospitals in Memphis and Bethesda, the USS Rochester, and the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego. As a JAG officer he served in the Pentagon, Office of the Navy Judge Advocate General, Marine Corps Base, 29 Palms California; and Special Military Magistrate, Naval Base, Charleston, SC.
As a civilian he served the Attorney General of Kentucky as the lead attorney for the Beverly Hills Supper Club Fire as well as the state's asbestos litigation. He was also responsible for Kentucky being one of the first states to computerize the Attorney General's Legal Docket. He served on the Board of Governors of the Kentucky Bar Association and as chairman of the KBA's House of Delegates. Vic successfully argued three cases before the Supreme Court of the United States. He accepted a recall to active duty in the Navy to computerize the Navy Legal Docket, and during that recall graduated from the Navy Justice School.
A life member of the Navy League and the Military Officers Association of America as well as the American Legion and VFW, Vic gave countless hours advocating in Frankfort and Washington for veterans and providing free legal services to deploying servicepersons and their families. His hobbies included model trains, golf, ball room dancing, vintage sports cars and travel, visiting all seven continents.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Virginia Gaines Fox. Though they have no children, Vic and Ginni were blessed with numerous nieces and nephews with whom they were exceptionally close. They are: Susan Dunn of Villa Hills, KY, and her children, Megan Rose Noll (Brian), children Emerson and Blaine, Ft.Thomas,KY, Tyler Fangman (Bailey) Highland Heights, KY; Allison Fangman Ludlow, KY; David Dunn , New South Wales, Australia and sons, Morgan, Clement (Emma) , child, Henry George, Melbourne, Australia; Gregory Gaines (Lynne) Duxbury, MA , children Dylan, Avery and Emmerson; Christopher Gaines (Mary Kate) Blacksburg, VA, children Evelyn and Broderick; and a beloved brother-in-law Dr. Paul Gaines (Linda) Blacksburg,VA.
Graveside rites with Military Honors will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 1:00 pm ET at the Kentucky Veteran's Cemetery North, Williamstown, KY, with Fr. Peter Doddema and Fr. Charles Howell officiating.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, once restrictions have been lifted.
Tyler Fangman, Christopher Gaines, Dylan Gaines, Gregory Gaines and Brian Noll will serve as pall bearers.
Memorial contributions can be made to Life House, 14 Fido Court, Frankfort, KY 40601 or Veteran's Resource Center, NKU, Highland Heights, KY 41099.
