Victor James Fries
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Katherine Fries (nee Kroeger); Devoted father of Vincent Fries, Nicholas Fries, and the late Patrick Fries; Dear brother of Theodore (Virginia) Fries, Karen (Larry) Jennings, the late Joan (the late James) Andrews, and the late Anthony (Sylvia) Fries; Victor will be missed by many nieces, nephews and by those who knew and loved him; He passed away, Friday May 29, 2020, age 73 years from complication of the Coronavirus; Victor was born in Cincinnati and a longtime resident of metropolitan Detroit; A memorial service will be held at a later date; In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.