West Chester - 82, passed away peacefully January 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Betty Ann (nee Harris); devoted father of Mitch (Michelle) Morgan and Pam Carpenter; loving grandfather of Benjamin (Allie) & Jackson Morgan, and Jason (Carla), Adam, Kayla & Cory Carpenter; great-grandfather of Alyssa Mae; family member and friend to many including Larry & Carol Williams and Charlie & Becky Tincher. Visitation will be Monday, January 13, 2020 from 10:30 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30 AM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd., Mason, OH 45040. Memorials may be directed to Heroes' Fund. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further details.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
