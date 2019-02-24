Services
Covington - Victor Daniel "Dan" Springer, age 85, formerly of Covington, KY passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. He was a Bowling Green University graduate in 1955 and would later retire after a career in sales. Dan was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 60 years, Mary Ann Springer (nee Buckingham). He is survived by his children, Deb Springer (Ellen), Diane Klinger (Troy), Cyndi Springer and Craig Springer (Amy); granddaughter, Keri Parker; great-grandchildren, Lea and Brendan. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017) from 3:00 PM until the Funeral Service begins at 5:00 PM. Memorial contributions are suggested to Lakeside Presbyterian Church 2690 Dixie Hwy, Lakeside Park, KY 41017. Online condolences can be left at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019
