Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Camp Springs, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Camp Springs, KY
View Map
Camp Springs - Victoria Catherine Heeb (nee Bezold), age 94, of Camp Springs, KY passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at her residence. Born to parents, Frank and Marie (nee Goetz) Bezold on May 17, 1925 in California, KY. She was a long- time member of St. Joseph Church in Camp Springs, KY. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Heeb in 1992; siblings: Frankie, Paul, Alfred "Fritz", Arnold, and Mary Bezold. She is survived by three sons: Dennis, Donald (Megan) and Daniel "Whitey" (Connie) Heeb; four sisters: Bernice Kramer, Joan Schack, Oliva Turner and Judy Garlich; sister-in-law, Elsa Bezold; two grandchildren, Jake (Dominique) and Marie Heeb; great-granddaughter, Ava Heeb. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 11th from 9AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM at St. Joseph Church, Camp Springs, KY. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Camp Springs, KY. Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Church, 6833 Four Mile Rd, Camp Springs, KY 41059. Arrangements entrusted to Alexandria Funeral Home. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
