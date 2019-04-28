|
Victoria Chisholm
Cincinnati - Victoria Chisholm, passed away suddenly on March 26, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late James M. Chisholm, cherished mother of James E. (Betsy) Chisholm, Ann C. (Dave) Hart, Robert (Elaine) Chisholm, Rebecca J. (Larry) Reinhart, Sara (Jerry) Kocsis and proud grandmother to 12 and great-grandmother to 10 with one on the way. Memorial service will be on Saturday, May 4th at 1 PM at Knox Presbyterian Church, 3400 Michigan Ave. Cin. OH 45208. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Victoria C. Chisholm may be directed to the Knox Presbyterian Church or Cincinnati Nature Center. Spring Grove Funeral Homes Elden Good in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019