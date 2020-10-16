1/1
Victoria Sue Miller
Victoria Sue Miller

Dayton, Kentucky - Victoria Sue Miller (Rebholz), 66, of Dayton, Kentucky went home to be with Jesus on October 15, 2020 with her family by her side. Victoria graduated from Bishop Brossart High School in 1971. Victoria formally worked in advertising at the Cincinnati Enquirer for 36 years, she preceded to work for Kroger's as a produce clerk and retired after 9 years. Victoria was born December 25, 1953, in Dayton, KY to the late Victor and Lillian Rebholz. She was the beloved wife of 36 years to Robert, mother of son Thomas, daughter Kathryn Schalk, and son-in-law Jeffrey. Loving sister of Mary Turner (Bob), Kate Morgan (Garland), Joe Rebholz (Vickie), John Rebholz (Janice), Diane Collins (Mike), Jim Rebholz (Diana), Joyce Kinnett, Teddy Rebholz (Tammy), and Jerry Rebholz (Penny). Victoria is survived by many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed cooking, going out with family for dinner, playing slots at the casino, and decorating for the holidays. Visitation will be Tuesday October 20, 2020 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, Kentucky from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday October 21, 2020, 10:30 am at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 1803 N. Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Burial St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas. Memorials are requested to the charity of choice. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for Vicky and her family.








Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-5500
