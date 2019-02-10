Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
For more information about
Victorio Cervantes
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Victorio Cervantes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Victorio Ma. Cervantes

Obituary Condolences

Dr. Victorio Ma. Cervantes Obituary
Dr. Victorio Ma. Cervantes

Mason - 84, born in the Philippines, residing in Mason, beloved husband of Nellie Cervantes (nee Luzares); loving father of Virna-Liza (Paul) Miller, Victorio (Rachel) Cervantes, Jr.; grandfather of Zachary, Elizabeth, Gabriel, Victoria, and Sophia; brother of Benita Cervantes Penaflor and Estella Cervantes Atmosfera, passed away on February 6, 2019. Victorio was a caring man who touched the lives of many both at work and at home. He loved music and dancing with his loving wife. He also enjoyed the arts and was a talented artist himself. He often relaxed by spending time gardening and landscaping and, most importantly, enjoying his family. Services were held at Mueller Funeral Home. To view full obituary visit Muellerfunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
Download Now