|
|
Dr. Victorio Ma. Cervantes
Mason - 84, born in the Philippines, residing in Mason, beloved husband of Nellie Cervantes (nee Luzares); loving father of Virna-Liza (Paul) Miller, Victorio (Rachel) Cervantes, Jr.; grandfather of Zachary, Elizabeth, Gabriel, Victoria, and Sophia; brother of Benita Cervantes Penaflor and Estella Cervantes Atmosfera, passed away on February 6, 2019. Victorio was a caring man who touched the lives of many both at work and at home. He loved music and dancing with his loving wife. He also enjoyed the arts and was a talented artist himself. He often relaxed by spending time gardening and landscaping and, most importantly, enjoying his family. Services were held at Mueller Funeral Home. To view full obituary visit Muellerfunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 10, 2019