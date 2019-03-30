|
Villie Kirkpatrick "Kirk" Webb
Ludington - Villie Kirkpatrick "Kirk" Webb, age 78, of Ludington passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was born July 8, 1940 in Cincinnati, OH to Lewis Mallory and Ann (Kirkpatrick) Webb I. Kirk married Ruth Raymond on October 18, 1975 in Cincinnati.
Kirk is survived by his wife of 43 years, Ruth, his daughter, Christine (Eric) Davis of Virginia, his brother Lewis Mallory (Barbara) Webb II, his sister, Dotty Rockel, and his niece and nephews, Brian, Greg, Holly, and Doug.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 30, 2019