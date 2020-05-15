Vince Salazar



Hebron - Vicente R. (Vince) Salazar, age 85, of Hebron, KY passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, KY on Monday, May 11, 2020. In the hope of helping others, Vince donated his body to the Department of Anatomy, UC College of Medicine. Vince was a dedicated family man and employer. He will be dearly missed by his cherished extended family - spread throughout the United States, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates. His generosity knew no bounds. Over his 60 years at Blau Mechanical, Vince forged strong ties with his employees. The "Boss" will be sorely missed by those he worked with. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Marie Blau Salazar; children, Joseph A. Salazar (Linda), Maria G. Salazar (Hermelindo), Julie A. Barnawi (Adam), and Jenny L. MacDonald (David); daughter-in-law Joyce Salazar; 22 cherished grandchildren as well as 20 great-grandchildren; siblings Margarita Gonzalez, Rev. Alberto Salazar SDB, Jesus Salazar, Antonio Salazar, and Socorro Ramirez. Preceded in death by parents Alberto and Aurelia Salazar; siblings Juan Jose Salazar, Guadalupe Gomez; son Vincent N. Salazar; infant sons Paul C and Peter J Salazar. Vince was a member of St. Timothy Church in Union, KY and CEO of Blau Mechanical, Inc of Covington, KY. Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, services will be determined at a later date. Memorial contributions in Vince's name should be directed to the Passionist Nuns Monastery (1151 Donaldson Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018-1000); St. Timothy Church (PO Box 120, 10272 Hwy 42, Union KY 41091, or the Parish Kitchen (PO Box 1234, Covington KY 41011).









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store