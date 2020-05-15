Vince Salazar
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vince's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vince Salazar

Hebron - Vicente R. (Vince) Salazar, age 85, of Hebron, KY passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, KY on Monday, May 11, 2020. In the hope of helping others, Vince donated his body to the Department of Anatomy, UC College of Medicine. Vince was a dedicated family man and employer. He will be dearly missed by his cherished extended family - spread throughout the United States, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates. His generosity knew no bounds. Over his 60 years at Blau Mechanical, Vince forged strong ties with his employees. The "Boss" will be sorely missed by those he worked with. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Marie Blau Salazar; children, Joseph A. Salazar (Linda), Maria G. Salazar (Hermelindo), Julie A. Barnawi (Adam), and Jenny L. MacDonald (David); daughter-in-law Joyce Salazar; 22 cherished grandchildren as well as 20 great-grandchildren; siblings Margarita Gonzalez, Rev. Alberto Salazar SDB, Jesus Salazar, Antonio Salazar, and Socorro Ramirez. Preceded in death by parents Alberto and Aurelia Salazar; siblings Juan Jose Salazar, Guadalupe Gomez; son Vincent N. Salazar; infant sons Paul C and Peter J Salazar. Vince was a member of St. Timothy Church in Union, KY and CEO of Blau Mechanical, Inc of Covington, KY. Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, services will be determined at a later date. Memorial contributions in Vince's name should be directed to the Passionist Nuns Monastery (1151 Donaldson Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018-1000); St. Timothy Church (PO Box 120, 10272 Hwy 42, Union KY 41091, or the Parish Kitchen (PO Box 1234, Covington KY 41011).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
(859) 727-1250
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved