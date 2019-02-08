Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
348 Dudley Pike
Edgewood, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Kahmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent E. Kahmann

Obituary Condolences

Vincent E. Kahmann Obituary
Vincent E. Kahmann

Edgewooe - Vincent E. Kahmann, 86, passed away February 5, 2019. He was born in Edgewood,KY, to Joseph and Frances Kahmann. He leaves behind beloved wife of 63 years, Mary Lou Kahmann(nee: Kaub). He will be sorely missed by his familyof Vincent D. Kahmann, Mark (Susie) Kahmann,Philip (Krista) Kahmann, Mary Carol (Joe) Wagner,Deborah (Brian) Rose, Mike (Beth) Kahmann, Lisa

(Matthew) Goetz, and Diana (Todd) Baker. Vincentwas a devoted grandfather of 28 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He was a dear brother to Grace Martin, Virginia Stewart, Joan Rose, brother-in-law Tom Sutter, and all loved one's who have gone before him. All knew Vince as a hard worker, talented craftsman, and passionate farmer. He put his heart into every adventure and built a beautiful

world for his loved ones. He operated a farm that distributed milk to Kahmann and Rehkamp Dairy, then he was one of the original owners of Dudley Construction. In 1982, he branched out on his own and started Kahmann Inc. Excavation with his children. Vince was a member of St. Pius X for 86 years. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 6pm until 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes, 30 Commonwealth Avenue, Erlanger, KY 41018. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10am at St. Pius X Church, 348 Dudley Pike, Edgewood, KY 41017. Burial will take place following Mass at Mother of God Cemetery in Covington, KY. Memorials to St. Pius X Church,

Edgewood, KY, or to the . Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.