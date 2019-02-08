|
|
Vincent E. Kahmann
Edgewooe - Vincent E. Kahmann, 86, passed away February 5, 2019. He was born in Edgewood,KY, to Joseph and Frances Kahmann. He leaves behind beloved wife of 63 years, Mary Lou Kahmann(nee: Kaub). He will be sorely missed by his familyof Vincent D. Kahmann, Mark (Susie) Kahmann,Philip (Krista) Kahmann, Mary Carol (Joe) Wagner,Deborah (Brian) Rose, Mike (Beth) Kahmann, Lisa
(Matthew) Goetz, and Diana (Todd) Baker. Vincentwas a devoted grandfather of 28 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He was a dear brother to Grace Martin, Virginia Stewart, Joan Rose, brother-in-law Tom Sutter, and all loved one's who have gone before him. All knew Vince as a hard worker, talented craftsman, and passionate farmer. He put his heart into every adventure and built a beautiful
world for his loved ones. He operated a farm that distributed milk to Kahmann and Rehkamp Dairy, then he was one of the original owners of Dudley Construction. In 1982, he branched out on his own and started Kahmann Inc. Excavation with his children. Vince was a member of St. Pius X for 86 years. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 6pm until 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes, 30 Commonwealth Avenue, Erlanger, KY 41018. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10am at St. Pius X Church, 348 Dudley Pike, Edgewood, KY 41017. Burial will take place following Mass at Mother of God Cemetery in Covington, KY. Memorials to St. Pius X Church,
Edgewood, KY, or to the . Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 8, 2019