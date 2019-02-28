Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
2832 Rosebud Drive
Cincinnati, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
2832 Rosebud Drive
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati - Huschart DDS, Vincent J., age 88, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019, in Leesburg, FL. Cherished husband of Harriet (Ashbrook) Huschart and the late Helen (Mullaney) Huschart. Beloved father of Edward, Paul (Maureen), Jennifer (Joe) Magro, Joseph (Alissa), Matthew (Molly) and the late David (Kathy-living) Huschart. Step-father of Lindy (Larry) Waters, Liz (David) Dietrich and the late Lucy Semona. Grandfather of 20; great-grandfather of 2. Vincent was born to the late Homer and Mary Josephine (Arens) Huschart. Brother of the late John Huschart and Mary Jo (Jack) Skahan. Visitation at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 2832 Rosebud Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45238, Saturday March 2, 2019, from 9:30 AM until the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Elder High School (the David G. Huschart Memorial Scholarship) 3900 Vincent Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 28, 2019
